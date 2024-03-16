Lookers Audi Stirling named manufacturer’s top new car sales centre

Lookers’ Audi centre in Stirling has scooped the manufacturer’s trophy as the UK’s best-performing new car sales centre.

The Audi Q Power Awards saw Lookers Audi Stirling come first among 115 other Audi UK centres and recognised as New Car Sales Centre of the Year at a gala ceremony in London.

The dealership, which has a 50-strong team, is one of five high-performing sites in Scotland, joining Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and Hamilton.

Michael Scott, Lookers Audi franchise director, said: ‘We’re extremely proud of our partnership with Audi UK and equally proud of our outstanding, talented and friendly local team in Stirling for their hard work, dedication and commitment to achieving this important award.

‘Delivering exemplary customer excellence is what we do every day and I’m personally grateful for everyone for securing this remarkable achievement.’

Congratulating the team, Lookers chief operating officer Duncan McPhee said: ‘Our brand partnerships are pivotal to our collective success.

‘We’re extremely proud to be working closely with one of the UK’s best-known, successful and iconic premium brands on our joint mission to deliver a premium experience for our growing Audi customer base.

‘Our superb team at Lookers Audi Stirling demonstrates just how far we go to make that happen and I’m delighted that their efforts have been officially recognised.

‘I wholeheartedly congratulate everyone who is now part of the nation’s New Car Sales Centre of the Year.’

The awards were introduced in 2009 to measure and rank performance across the Audi network.

They score its network of centres on 10 key indicators, including profitability, new sales, parts and accessories sales, and staff certification.

Pictured at top from left are Audi UK sales director Stefan Wyatt, who presented the award, Lookers Audi Stirling head of business Jon Clark and Michael Scott