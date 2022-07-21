Log in
LSH Auto sponsors Silhillians RUFC - players left to right Sophie Martin, Jenna Deehan, Jai LeResche, Beth DaviesLSH Auto sponsors Silhillians RUFC - players left to right Sophie Martin, Jenna Deehan, Jai LeResche, Beth Davies

News

LSH Auto shows its support for rugby club with three-year sponsorship deal

  • LSH Auto tells of its commitment to communities
  • Close links forged between dealer group, dealership and rugby union club
  • Logos will appear on 480 shirts
  • Advertising boards are to go on display

Time 1:22 pm, July 21, 2022

LSH Auto has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with Silhillians RUFC.

The agreement with LSH Auto’s Mercedes-Benz of Solihull dealership comes ahead of the new rugby season.

As the club’s main sponsor, their logos will appear on 480 shirts across all teams. LSH Auto will also have advertising boards on display around the Silhillians pitch at Copt Heath, near Solihull.

Advert

LSH Auto managing director Martyn Webb said: ‘At LSH Auto, we’re committed to giving back to the communities that support us. That’s one of our core principles.

LSH Auto sponsors Silhillians RUFC - players left to right Matt Lee, Steve Hall, James Hollies, Gaz Rock

From left, Silhillians RUFC players Matt Lee, Steve Hall, James Hollies and Gaz Rock

‘With our local Mercedes-Benz dealerships based in Solihull, we thought this was a great opportunity to provide the club and the local Solihull community with our support.’

Silhillians RUFC chairman Lee Jones said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome LSH Auto and Mercedes-Benz of Solihull as official sponsors of the club and look forward to seeing all our teams wearing their new shirts with pride.’

Founded in 1932 as Solihull Old Boys, Silhillians Rugby Union Football Club runs 17 teams, comprising four adult teams for men and women and 13 ‘mini and junior’ teams regularly turning out on Sundays.

Advert

LSH Auto – which is part of LSH International – has Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the Midlands and north-west of England.

LSH International is one of the largest dealer groups for Mercedes-Benz cars worldwide.

Pictured at top from left are Silhillians RUFC players Sophie Martin, Jenna Deehan, Jai LeResche and Beth Davies

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190