May 15: Economic growth; Probe into Direct Line takeover; Ford’s Cantona Capri

UK economy expected to have grown in first months of 2025

The UK economy is expected to have grown in the opening months of the year, before tax rises and announcements on US tariffs came in during April.

The Office for National Statistics will report the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) figures for January to March later this morning.

Economists are forecasting GDP growth of 0.6% after a much stronger winter than initially expected.

Probe into Aviva’s £3.7bn deal for Direct Line launched by competition watchdog

An investigation into Aviva’s £3.7bn takeover swoop for insurance rival Direct Line has been launched by Britain’s competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had kicked off an initial probe into the deal to look at whether it would result in a ‘substantial lessening of competition’ in the sector.

The CMA said it will report back with its findings by July 10. The watchdog will now gather comments on the deal from all interest parties, with a deadline for responses of May 29.

Ford reveals a unique Capri in honour of footballer Eric Cantona

Ford has revealed a one-off Capri in honour of French football star Eric Cantona.

Cantona helped to promote the electric SUV when it first went on sale at the end of 2024.

The exterior of the car is finished off in Signal Orange, a historic Ford colour used on its models from the 1970s. There are gloss black door mirror caps, wheel arch extensions, a rear boot lid spoiler and black stripes that run from the bonnet to the rear hatch.

London stock close lower as miners hit by slumping gold price

London top index took a step back on Wednesday from a month-high, as metal stocks were dented by slumping gold prices.

The FTSE 100 finished down by 0.21%, or 17.91 points, to close at 8,585.01.

The other major European markets also drifted further into the red during trading on Thursday. The Cac 40 ended 0.47% lower for the day and the Dax index was down 0.57%.

Wednesday on Car Dealer

Vertu Motors’ 2024 profit fell 15.8% despite £4.8bn revenue, hit by the ZEV mandate and weak new car sales. Rebranding and acquisitions continued, while cost-cutting and improved March-April trading offer hope for stronger performance in 2025.

JLR reported its best profits in a decade with £2.5bn pre-tax earnings, driven by strong Defender and Range Rover sales. Despite success, uncertainty remains over US tariffs, with the company not ruling out future manufacturing in America to avoid trade barriers.

Group 1 Automotive will pay a $0.50 dividend after Q1 profits nearly doubled to £162.9m. The US firm has expanded significantly in the UK, acquiring 58 Inchcape dealerships and Soper BMW Lincoln, doubling its UK footprint and boosting shareholder returns.

Arnold Clark will sponsor Tour de 4, a new charity cycling event launched by Sir Chris Hoy to raise funds and awareness for stage four cancer. The inclusive event takes place September 7 at Glasgow’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Driving test backlog surpasses 600,000

Britain’s driving test backlog exceeds 600,000 for the first time, new statistics show.

Some 603,352 future practical driving tests were booked as of the end of April, according to analysis of Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) figures by the PA news agency.

That is up from 521,190 a year ago and despite the growing demand, the number of tests conducted during the first four months of this year is 15% lower than the same period in 2024.

Starmer condemns ‘attack on our democracy’ after fires at homes linked to PM

Arson attacks on properties linked to the Prime Minister are ‘an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for’, Sir Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as ‘completely unacceptable’ as the two party leaders began their weekly clash at Prime Minister’s Questions.

‘I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn’t just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy,’ the Tory leader added.

Weather outlook…

The UK is today set to enjoy warm and dry spring weather under the influence of high pressure.

Most regions will experience sunshine with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 21°C.

Coastal areas may feel cooler due to onshore breezes but overall, it’s shaping up to be a pleasant day across the country.