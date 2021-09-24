MG continues expansion with new dealership in Scottish Highlands

MG has announced continued its expansion by signing up with dealer group Dicksons of Inverness to open a showroom in the Scottish Highlands.

The British brand has opened a number of new sites in recent times as it looks to grow its market presence.

It will be represented in Inverness by Dicksons, which is a well-known and established family-owned dealer group in the area.

The new site is situated in Inverness’s Telford Retail Park on Carsegate Road.

The showroom carries a range of new and used cars as well as offering on-site EV charging, servicing and aftersales

Michael Reardon, Dicksons of Inverness MG brand manager, said: ‘We couldn’t be happier or more excited about the opportunity to represent this iconic and well-known brand and to offer the impressive range of MG cars to new and existing customers in Inverness, the Highlands and beyond.

‘We are really proud to be bringing the MG name and brand back to the region and offering customers more choice and value, especially when it comes to electric vehicles.

‘It’s really positive news for Dicksons of Inverness and we have already had some excellent feedback from customers who have collected their new MG Cars from our Inverness showroom.’

Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor commercial director, added: ‘We’ve had a real focus on expanding our presence in Scotland in 2021 and the appointment of Dicksons of Inverness is a significant part of that.

‘They’re a very well-regarded dealer group and will play a key role in expanding MG’s presence in the far north of the country. We’re delighted to welcome them into the MG family.’

MG currently offers six models in the UK including three plug-in cars.

All models are backed up by MG’s comprehensive seven-year warranty and nationwide dealer network.