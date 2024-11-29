Motorpoint’s new Norwich store to open at ex-CarStore site on December 6

Motorpoint’s much-anticipated Norwich store is to throw its doors open to the public in just one week’s time.

The used car supermarket group snapped up the site last month, following Lithia Motors’ decision to axe all of its CarStore sites in the UK, having completed its takeover of Pendragon.

Having previously been a key cog in the CarStore network the Turnpike Close site will now become Motorpoint’s 21 retail point.

Bosses say the site will allow it to cover the entire East Anglian region, once it officially opens next Friday (December 6).