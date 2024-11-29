Motorpoint’s new Norwich store to open at ex-CarStore site on December 6

Motorpoint’s much-anticipated Norwich store is to throw its doors open to the public in just one week’s time.
The used car supermarket group snapped up the site last month, following Lithia Motors’ decision to axe all of its CarStore sites in the UK, having completed its takeover of Pendragon.
Having previously been a key cog in the CarStore network the Turnpike Close site will now become Motorpoint’s 21 retail point.
Bosses say the site will allow it to cover the entire East Anglian region, once it officially opens next Friday (December 6).
Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint Group CEO, said: ‘At Motorpoint, we understand that whilst many motorists look for their next car online, the in-store experience is still an important part of the process and our customers love the opportunity to come in and speak to someone and make the final choice of car in person.
‘Once Motorpoint Norwich opens on December 6 we’ll have fantastic coverage in East Anglia – meaning motorists won’t need to travel far should they want to test-drive one of the hundreds of cars on pitch or speak to the team about our huge range of cars we have for sale online.’
The new store will be able to accommodate over 220 nearly new and used cars from over 30 manufacturers, all available to drive away the same day.
As part of Motorpoint’s multi-million-pound investment in the region, the new Norwich store will create 25 new jobs.
To make it even easier for motorists, Motorpoint is offering complimentary vehicle transfers to Motorpoint Norwich until January 26, meaning car buyers can have a vehicle from any Motorpoint store moved to Norwich free of charge.
James Odell, general sales manager at Motorpoint Norwich, added: ‘We’ll have over 200 cars available to drive away the same day when Norwich opens next month, but we want to make sure that our customers can benefit from the full breadth of choice available at Motorpoint.
‘If a customer finds a car that they’re interested in online, but it happens to be at another Motorpoint store, we’ll arrange to have it moved to Norwich ready for them to look at in person.
‘This means that customers can browse over5,000 cars online knowing it’ll be delivered to the store at their request.’