Motors officially relaunches Cazoo as its new flagship used car marketplace

Cazoo is to become the new flagship brand in the Motors network after the firm announced a relaunch of the used car marketplace.

The group has launched an all-new website for the Cazoo platform with bosses determined to transform the brand into a market leader.

The new site includes subtle changes to Cazoo’s branding as part of an ‘extensive investment strategy’ aimed at challenging the likes of Auto Trader.

It comes less than a year after Motors acquired the Cazoo name last summer after the collapse of the failed used car dealer earlier in 2024.

It is hoped that the new site will build on the success of the Cazoo mobile app, which was launched just a month after last year’s acquisition.

Bosses say that the existing Motors site, which has now been demoted from its flagship position, will remain an integral part of the expanded network, alongside eBay, Gumtree and Parkers.

‘This is a new start for the Cazoo brand which is now a dedicated marketplace,’ explained Motors CEO Barry Judge.

‘For the first time, there is a real challenger brand in the sector giving dealers more choice and a credible alternative for their vehicle advertising.

‘Cazoo is one of the most recognised automotive brands by consumers in the UK, which is why we wanted it in our portfolio. We are turning it into a car buying destination of choice and a powerful advertising platform for our dealer partners.

‘The new website has been created from a clean sheet for dealers and buyers, utilising Motors’ 17 years of experience of running a successful marketplace paired with modern and scalable technology to drive consumer leads directly to retailers.

‘Our launch of the Cazoo app last year has proven consumer engagement with strong conversion levels and growing download volumes.’

During the launch phase of the new site, dealers with multisite advertising packages will be listed on Cazoo for no extra charge.

It is also expected that a range of new features and tools will be added over the coming months, with Motors committed to ‘sustainable investment in marketing’ in order to help dealers generate leads.

Judge added: ‘The average person visits at least four websites on their car buying journey.

With Cazoo as the flagship brand in the Motors network, we can leverage its strong consumer recognition and high awareness to supercharge our entire marketplace strategy.

‘This is a significant step in Motors’ long-term vision to challenge the market leader and establish a true alternative for dealers, built on value and partnership.

‘By accelerating lead generation and dealer growth, we will create a stronger, more competitive advertising platform for dealers.’