Honda has unveiled its latest HR-V – boasting a new two-motor hybrid powertrain as standard for the very first time.

It arrives as part of the manufacturer’s ambitions to electrify all of its mainstream models – either through EV or hybrid systems – in Europe by the end of the year.

Alongside the new powertrain comes a clean new look headed up by an integrated grille with narrow headlights, while the sides have been made more vertical than before to boost cabin space.

The new look gives the HR-V a somewhat retro and boxy aesthetic, contrasting with many of its rivals currently on the market. A tapered roofline helps to give the HR-V a more ‘coupe-like’ look, too.

Inside, the exterior’s simple design is continued via a large table-like infotainment system in the centre of the dash. It’s backed by three physical dials for the climate control situated below.

Honda even says it’s managed to package the hybrid powertrain in such a way that interior space isn’t too affected either.

That’s a problem that afflicts many hybrids, as engineers have to ‘borrow’ space from the boot and cabin to house the batteries, motor and engine.

The Japanese carmaker has yet to disclose full details surrounding the powertrain, but Honda uses a 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre hybrid-electric setup in some of its other cars, so it’s likely that these will be used in this latest SUV.

Full technical data and trim specifications are yet to be revealed, but people can register their interest in the HR-V now ahead of a planned full launch later this year.