The new Porsche 911 GT3 is here, boasting 503bhp and a sub-seven-minute lap around the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

It has been developed with the Porsche Motorsport team, and has various features derived from race cars. For example, the 4.0-litre, six-cylinder ‘boxer’ engine is similar to the unit found in the 911 GT3 R racer, contributing to a 199mph top speed (198mph with PDK) and a 3.4-second 0-60mph time.

Meanwhile, the aerodynamic upgrades have been derived from the 911 RSR, including the double wishbone front axle layout and aerodynamics features such as the ‘swan neck’ rear wing and striking diffuser.

Porsche says it gets a wider body and larger wheels than its predecessor, and benefits from various features that help it shed weight. These include a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic bonnet, lightweight glass windows, optimised front brake discs, lightweight exhaust system and forged alloy wheels.

Inside, there are very few changes compared with the regular 911, but a new track screen allows the driver to alter the displays to show information more relevant to track driving, such as tyre pressures.

The GT3 is available with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur upgrades, because Porsche says more GT buyers now want customisation options for their vehicles. As such, there are a few GT3-specific upgrades available, including a lightweight carbon-fibre roof, darkened LED headlights and matching rear lights.

The combination of all these upgrades is an astonishingly quick Nurburgring Nordschleife lap time. It completed The Green Hell in 6m 59.927, 17 seconds faster than the old car.

Prices for the Porsche 911 GT3 start at £123,100 with first deliveries scheduled for May 2021.