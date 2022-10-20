Nissan customers can ‘Feel Electrified’  with a personalised test drive experience

Nissan has launched a month-long ‘sales and awareness initiative’ as it looks to give customers the chance to immerse themselves in the its new electrified line-up.

The campaign, named ‘Feel Electrified’ will give buyers offered enhanced test drives that have been tailored to the individual’s preferences.

Launched this week, the scheme will run until November 8 and allow potential customers to work out what works best for them.

Dealerships have pledged to ‘go the extra mile’ in order to make the time extra special and ensure that every test drive is memorable.

Research suggests that 46 per cent of the car-buying population still feel they don’t have enough information to make the switch to an electrified model.

However, Nissan is confident that its knowledgeable showroom colleagues can help customers feel able to do so.

To help ensure the the ‘Feel Electrified’ event is a success, the Japanese manufacturer is giving prospective purchasers the chance to personalise their test drives and become familiar with certain aspects of electrified motoring in the process.

Motorists may be able to choose between local test routes featuring city, country or motorway driving, and perhaps listen to their favourite music via Spotify, which will also help Nissan showcase its audio systems.

In addition, they may be allowed to stop at public charging points to top up their vehicle and learn about the charging process.

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘We believe that the full benefits of our electrified line-up can best be understood by experiencing a test drive in our vehicles.

‘After all, that is where customers will really understand their performance, enhanced fuel economy and impressive in-car technology.

‘With a range of vehicles that offer varied electrified solutions, including our flagship all-electric Ariya, and now encompassing a unique-to-Nissan powertrain in e-Power, we are confident we have the product depth to meet all consumer needs.’