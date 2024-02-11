Nissan extends its long-term partnership with EV platform Zapmap

Nissan has extended its long-term partnership with Zapmap, as the UK’s charging network continues to come in for strong criticism.

Car Dealer reported earlier this week that more than two-thirds (68%) of EV drivers who regularly use public chargers are not happy with the network.

That was followed by a House of Lords repor which warned that the government needs to take ‘urgent action’ if it is to hit electric car targets.

Amid that backdrop, Zapmap has become an essential tool for EV owners to ensure that the charging process remains as straightforward and hassle-free as possible.

The agreement means most purchasers of new Nissan electric vehicles will continue to be provided with a free Zapmap Premium subscription that includes in-car support via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

For private, business and Motability purchasers of Leaf and Ariya vehicles, a three-year Premium subscription will be provided from the date of the vehicle’s registration.

The offer applies to models registered up to and including December 31st 2024 – and now also includes the Townstar electric van.

James Bird, EV product manager at Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘Nissan is thrilled to continue its partnership with Zapmap, and, as a result, help motorists experience an integrated electrified drive.

‘Nissan have always been pioneers of the electric vehicle market and Zapmap leads the way for charge mapping.

‘This extension of our partnership is a natural progression as both companies continue to pave the way for intuitive electric travel.’

Alex Earl, commercial director at Zapmap, added: ‘I am very happy to confirm Zapmap’s continuing partnership with Nissan.

‘With drivers increasingly making the switch to electric, our focus is on making charging simple, and that’s exactly what this partnership helps to achieve.

‘It can sometimes be hard to find suitable chargers while driving. By enabling access to Zapmap within the in-car dashboard, our Premium offering makes navigation that much easier for EV drivers.

‘We work extremely hard to understand the views of EV drivers, and that’s how we came to develop Zapmap Premium. So it’s fantastic to see the partnership continue into 2024 and expand to include the Townstar electric van.

‘Zapmap displays well over 50,000 public charge points in the UK, and many thousands more across mainland Europe.

‘We look forward to making EV navigation easy for increasing numbers of Nissan’s electric vehicle customers, enabling Leaf, Ariya and Townstar drivers to enjoy a seamless on-the-road charging experience, wherever they go.’