Nissan launches car subscription service

Nissan has launched a subscription service on its electrified models to give customers more ‘flexibility’.

Called ‘Nissan Subscription’, the service is available on the Qashqai e-Power N-Connecta and the fully electric Leaf 39kWh Tekna and Ariya 87kWh Evolve models and covers the cost of road tax, servicing, roadside assistance and insurance for up to five drivers, all in one monthly payment.

Plans start from £645 a month and range from three months to two years, with customers having the choice of switching between the three models if they wish.

Available purely online, a deposit equivalent to one month’s payment is required, with the car then being delivered at a time the customer chooses.

Andrew Humberstone, Nissan GB managing director, said: ‘We’re really excited about Nissan Subscription as it will appeal to a completely different type of customer for us and bring a whole new audience to our brand.

‘There’s a new generation of motorist coming through that is looking for an entirely digital purchase experience, likes the idea of swapping their car from time to time to suit different needs, and wants to avoid the hassle of motoring admin.

‘Nissan Subscription is perfect for them: one simple monthly payment and they’ve got everything covered.’

Nissan’s launch of its own subscription service follows similar products already available from Volvo and JLR.