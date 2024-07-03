Octane Finance – Highly commended Finance Provider (Sub-Prime) 2024

For some car buyers, personal circumstances can make agreeing a finance package a rather difficult experience.

However, for the best sub-prime providers, like Octane Finance, those headaches do not represent a barrier to securing a deal.

The Essex-based automotive broker was founded in 2018 by Dan Horner and the late Dan Kirby.

The firm works with leading lenders all over the UK to provide vehicle finance solutions to both dealerships and customers.

Its range of products include mainstream car, van and motorcycle finance, as well as specialist finance services such as supercar, classic car and race car finance.

The firm narrowly missed out on the top prize in this category to serial winners First Response Finance but our readers were still blown away by the outfit’s ability to get deals over the line when customers fall out of the ideal lending criteria.

Commenting on the honour, Dan Horner, managing director of Octane told Car Dealer: ‘To be highly commended for the sub prime finance company is a huge accolade for us.

‘It fills us with immense pride to be recognised amongst our peers and voted for by our dealer partners.

‘These awards are very important. Any award that is received is recognition of the hard work the team put in every minute of every day.’

The Highly Commended status is especially meaningful for the team at Octane after the firm’s co-founder Kirby tragically took his own life at the age of just 37 back in September.

Tributes pouring in from across the automotive industry with Octane describing him as a ‘shining star’

From a business standpoint, the company is now looking to continue its growth with an eye on claiming top spot next time out.

Horner added: ‘It has been a tough year but equally successful. The landscape is forever changing and as we face new challenges.

‘We look forward to the future as we as a business continue to grow and help support the dealer network the best we can.’