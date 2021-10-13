Online Advertiser for Used Cars – Car Dealer Power 2021

Used car classified websites have always been a vital tool in the car dealer’s armoury, but that’s been especially true over the past 12 months.

For many dealers, the insights and data on offer with the best used car classified platforms have been invaluable – and that’s before you even consider the millions of potential customers they give access to.

Year after year, the Online Advertiser for Used Cars category is easily one of the most highly fought categories with companies judged not just for the level of data or leads they give to dealers, but also customer service.

Taking the win two years on the trot is Auto Trader, and sales director Darren Moon knows just how important it is claiming the Car Dealer Power spoils.

‘It’s amazing to win this,’ he said.

‘What makes it extra special is that it’s voted for by retailers, the lifeblood of the industry and our customers.’

Moon went on to say that grabbing the win this year is even sweeter after a turbulent 12 months for the used car industry – a sector that has had to endure volatility, incredible demand and fluctuating prices.

He said: ‘It’s been so challenging for the industry – from uncertainty at the beginning, the way supply has been reduced, to the way demand has been at an all-time high.

‘And, of course, this has meant prices and valuations have been at an all-time high.

‘There really was a lot of uncertainty 18 months ago, but if you look at where we are now it shows how resilient our industry is and how tenacious and agile our retailers are in being able to adapt – whether that is stock profile of whatever they needed to do to make sure they had stock to meet customers’ demands.’

Along with serving the needs of its dealer partners with the services dealers expect, Auto Trader has also been busy developing.

Among other new programmes, only a few months ago it launched its Guaranteed Part-Exchange tool to give dealers access to better qualified customers and good quality used cars.

‘We are always trying to move with what the consumer is looking for,’ said Moon.

‘That might be when we moved from magazine to digital, and more recently supporting our retailers, especially during the last 18 months.

‘Our next phase of development is helping support our retailers to meet the needs of the consumer who now wants to do more of that buying journey online. It’s just a changing landscape all of the time.’

You can find out more in our special winners video above.