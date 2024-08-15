Out now: Car Dealer 198 features our Star Car, James’s Views On The News and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and we’re delighted to announce that the magazine has been given a fresh look!

Issue 198 comes with new features that you won’t want to miss! What hasn’t changed, though, is the fact that the magazine is FREE to read and download!

Here’s a taste of what’s inside…

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott has launched a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the big stories.

To get the newsletter, you need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his recent musings in the latest edition of the magazine.

Features

Another new feature is the Star Car. This will be a regular section in which one of our motoring writers brings you 10 facts about a latest model, with issue 198 seeing the spotlight fall on the Audi Q6 e-tron.

We also bring you the latest cool products for you to splash out on.

Round-ups

Our four-page News Digest has summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott looks back on the fateful day of the global IT failure caused by CrowdStrike and discusses the valuable lessons car dealers can learn from it.

This is just a taste of what’s in issue 198 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

How to read and download the magazine

The easiest way to access it all is by clicking on the digital magazine below.

For a quick video on how simple it is to read Car Dealer online, click below:

Want to read it on your mobile device? It’s also viewable in the Issuu app, both for iOS and Android. Switch your notifications on and you’ll get an alert every time a new magazine is published.

Want to make sure you’re kept informed about new magazines being published? Subscribe to our email newsletter and you’ll be contacted as soon as each issue is released.

And for daily breaking news updates, join our WhatsApp group to get them sent straight to your phone. Email us via the website here to get a link to join.