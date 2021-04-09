Over two thirds of motorists are waiting for showrooms to reopen before purchasing a new car, an online poll has found.

More than 1,700 people took part in the online survey on Motorpoint’s website, and 75 per cent said they were choosing to delay their purchasing decision until non-essential retail is allowed to reopen in England and Wales next week.

Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint CEO, said: ‘We are thrilled to be welcoming visitors into our stores in England and Wales once again.

‘We have been incredibly busy over recent months supporting customers across the UK to buy online with our contactless home delivery and reserve & collect services, but nothing beats seeing your customers face to face and I know our teams in England and Wales can’t wait to once again be helping customers in person.

‘We’ve had a really strong response from the public to our re-opening in Scotland on Easter Monday and we are looking forward to it being equally busy in-store in England and Wales when we fully re-open our branch network next week.’

The company said it will continue to handover vehicles in specially designated areas to always guarantee social distancing, allow customers to sign documents paperless, and operate its free home delivery and reserve & collect services.