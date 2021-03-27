Dealer Group Perrys has opened a new MG dealership in the West Yorkshire town of Huddersfield.

Based in Northgate, close to the town centre, the new dealership offers an indoor showroom including sales, aftersales and used car facilities, as well as EV charging facilities.

The MG franchise joins Perrys’ other businesses in the area including Vauxhall and Kia.

Steve Vickers, general manager at Perrys, said: ‘MG offers great value cars that are good quality, well-equipped and backed by the reassurance of a brilliant seven-year warranty.

‘The brand is also one of the fastest-growing electric car brands in the UK and is a perfect fit for our portfolio.;’

MG Motor is gearing up to increase its network to 130 dealers by the end of 2021, with an additional new Perrys MG site in Preston also joining its roster of dealers this year.

MG has seen 28 new sites join its network in the past 12 months.

MG Motor’s commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: ‘As the UK’s fastest-developing car brand, the appointment of Perrys in Huddersfield is a key strategic development to further awareness and sales of MG in West Yorkshire, via a trusted independent dealer group that is already well-established in the region.

‘It’s further proof that MG is a highly desirable franchise thanks to great value cars that are great to drive, packed with technology and backed by a seven-year warranty.

‘We’re delighted to welcome Perrys of Huddersfield to the MG Motor network.’