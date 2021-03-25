Peugeot has cut prices on its e-2008 range to bring it below the new plug-in car grant threshold.

All trim levels have been given a £450 discount, dropping top models below the new £35,000 price cap and making them eligible once again for the the grant – although now only receiving £2,500.

The government altered the plug-in car grant last week without warning the car industry, dropping the price cap from £50,000 to £35,000 and the grant from £3,000 to £2,500.

It means the Allure Premium now starts at £32,380 after the £2,500 government grant has been applied.

Meanwhile, the entry price is now £30,730 for the Active Premium, and mid-spec Allure models start at £31,930.

Furthermore, Peugeot is offering an additional £500 deposit contribution for PCP contracts and cash purchases on the e-208, as well as a further £500 saving on its Pride offers, which are offered to emergency services and other key workers.

Coupled with the £2,500 plugin car grant, the idea is to make up the difference to the old grant of £3,000.

Julie David, managing director of Peugeot UK, said: ‘The plug-in car grant has helped many make the switch to electric vehicles, and we have ensured our electric cars remain eligible for the grant.

‘The revised pricing of the e-2008 and increased deposit contribution for the e-208 are further evidence of our commitment to electrification with our goal to offer an electrified variant across our entire model line-up by 2025.’

Peugeot is the latest manufacturer to adjust its prices to keep vehicles under the new limit, following the Citroen e-C4, Kia e-Niro and Mokka-e. Meanwhile, MG is offering a £500 discount to keep the grant at the old level until the end of March.