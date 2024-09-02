Podcast Live: Everything you need to know about our event on Sept 4

With just a few days to go until Car Dealer Podcast Live – here’s everything you need to know about the day.

The event – sponsored by Motorway – takes place this Wednesday afternoon (Sept 4) and we can’t wait to get together with likeminded people in the motor trade for the event.

Do I need tickets for Car Dealer Podcast Live?

Yes, and you can book yours at the bottom of this post. If you have already booked, your tickets will be emailed to you directly from us and you’ll need to bring a print out of them on the day to get in.

Where is the Podcast Live event being held?

The event is being held at the Milton Hill House. The Address is: Мilton Hill, Steventon, Milton Hill, Abingdon OX13 6AF.

When is it?

The event takes place on September 4, 2024 and starts at 4pm. Arrivals are from 3.30pm where you can grab a refreshment before taking your seats.

What are the timings?

3.30pm: Arrivals

4pm: Guests take their seats

4.30pm: Podcast recording

6pm: BBQ and bar opens

Who will be taking part?

On our stage will be Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer. Brewer has recently set up a new used car dealership called One Automotive and will talk about his business at the event.

He’ll be joined by Estelle Miller from EV Experts and Sean Kelly, MD of Vines BMW. They will talk about their respective businesses, give an update on how the used EV market is developing and give an insight into the tricky world of new car sales.

Our hosts include James Baggott, James Batchelor, Jon Reay and Rebecca Chaplin.

How will the Podcast work?

Car Dealer’s podcast hosts will go head to head to choose the biggest motor trade story of the year at next week’s Live event.

In a twist on our weekly Podcast format, the Live show will see Reay, Baggott and Batchelor pick what they think was the biggest headline of the year.

They’ll recount the story and talk about why they think it made the biggest impact to the motor trade so far in 2024.

Podcast founder Rebecca Chaplin will also be on hand with a roaming mic to capture the thoughts of our audience.

Are there Car Dealer Podcast Live tickets available?

If you haven’t secured your ticket yet, last minute tickets can be secured on our website by clicking the buttons at the bottom of this post.

Can I book a hotel room?

You can book your hotel room via Car Dealer Magazine. There are just a couple left but you can book them via the same links below.

What else happens at the event?

The Podcast Live is designed to be a social gathering for networking with likeminded automotive industry professionals. After the Podcast recording there will be a BBQ and drinks where you can catch up with colleagues. The Car Dealer team will be there so you can bend our ear about what you did – or didn’t – agree with in the podcast.