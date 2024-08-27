Podcast Live: Here’s how next week’s industry event will work – and how you can book tickets

Car Dealer’s podcast hosts will go head to head to choose the biggest motor trade story of the year at next week’s Live event.

In a twist on our weekly Podcast format, the Live show will see Jon Reay, James Baggott and James Batchelor pick what they think was the biggest headline of the year.

They’ll recount the story and talk about why it made the biggest impact to the motor trade so far in 2024.

Our guest judges – Estelle Miller from EV Experts and Sean Kelly, MD of Vines BMW – will give their opinions on the topics along the way and, at the end, choose which of our hosts picked the best story and why.

Podcast founder Rebecca Chaplin will also be on hand with a roaming mic to capture the thoughts of our audience.

During the recording we will also be chatting to Miller and Kelly about their respective businesses and hearing about how the used EV market is developing and getting an insight into the tricky world of new car sales.

Tickets are available to book now by following this link. The tickets can be selected at the bottom of the post.

The event – sponsored by Motorway – takes place on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 4, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, and is a great opportunity for a social gathering with like-minded automotive industry people.

Not only will you be able to catch the live recording of the podcast, but there will also be a BBQ social afterwards to catch up with others from the motor trade.

Hotel rooms are also available for those who want to make an evening of it. The event will run from 4pm until late.

Tickets are now on sale from £149. There are a limited number of hotel room packages which includes a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so make sure you subscribe to the show if you haven’t already to hear it.

Book your tickets by following this link and selecting them at the bottom of the post.