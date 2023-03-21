Polestar 2 gets improved performance with BST Edition 230

Polestar has added to its range of limited edition performance cars with the addition of the new 2 BST edition 230.

The new model – named as just 230 will be built – continues on from the original Polestar 2 BST edition 270 and retains several key components.

It has identical Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers, front strut bar, stiffened springs and 21-inch alloy wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres developed specifically for the BST.

However, the new addition to the line up does get a special green ‘Nebula’ paint scheme and microsuede materials for the seats and steering wheel inserts, partially made from recycled Nubuck textile.

If the unique shade of green is not to your liking, the exterior can also be finished in black, while a full-length body stripe can be added as an option.

Underneath, the BST incorporates a dual electric motor setup, with 469bhp and 680Nm of torque enabling a 0-60mph time of 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 125mph.

It’s estimated that 25 examples of the Polestar 2 BST edition 230 will be coming to the UK, with each one priced at £73,900.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: ‘Limited drops like the BST edition 230 allow us to explore colours, graphics and materials in faster and more creative ways.’

Polestar’s UK boss, Jonathan Goodman, was among the guests at our recent Car Dealer Live conference in Gaydon.

At the event, hosted at the British Motor Museum, he debated the merits of agency sales with MG commercial director Guy Pigounakis and MG UK’s Dale Wyatt.

He also weighed in on the 2030 ban on petrol and diesel, saying he did not think that ministers were doing enough to meet the goal.

‘No, I don’t think they’re doing enough,’ he told the audience at Car Dealer Live.

‘If you look, 2030 for a manufacturer is tomorrow. There’s a seven-year development cycle for a car.’

Goodman identified the slow roll-out of charging points as the biggest roadblock to the 2030 ambitions.

‘They are rolling out charging points at a fast rate, but it needs to be faster,’ he added.