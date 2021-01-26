A new world record result has been set for a Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer after an example sold for over £696,000 on Collecting Cars.

Known as the ‘Newcastle Commission’, the special Singer sold on the Collecting Cars online platform for a total price of £696,500 with a buyer’s premium capped at £6,000 (or 0.8 per cent of the sale price).

The hammer price of £696,500 (just over $950,000) means it’s the highest figure paid for such a car at auction.

The price eclipses the two previous reported auction results by a significant margin: The ‘Mountain View Car’ was sold for $857,500 in the US in August 2019, and the ‘Fiona Commission’ was sold for $825,000 in November 2019 in the UAE.

The car originally started life as an accident-free 1990 964 UK car and was stripped back to its monocoque, before being rebuilt with carbon-fibre exterior panels.

It’s powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre air-cooled flat-six by Ed Pink Racing Engines, and features desirable options such as the Brembo ‘big brake’ upgrade and carbon-fibre track seats. It also has Ohlins dampers, a MoTeC M1 series ECU, and a military-grade wiring harness.

The sale of the Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer also sets a new platform record for Collecting Cars, topping the previous highest sale value of £538,500 for a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera 2.7 RS (£544,500 inc. buyer’s premium).

