Porsche Centre Preston backs eight-year-old kart racer who’s already a national champion

Porsche Centre Preston has partnered with top kart racer Jayan Prakash – who’s already a national champion and only eight years old!

Jayan, who lives in Cottam, a few miles from the centre, won the Global Karting League Bambino National Championship last year – his first year of competitive karting.

He enjoyed podium finishes in all rounds, including an end-of-season victory at Whilton Mill to clinch the championship title, beating more than 30 other young drivers in the process.

The Bolton School pupil, who has enjoyed 20 podium finishes in his karting career so far, will compete in the Cadet Class for ages 8 to 12 this year, where karts can hit speeds of up to 60mph.

He’s already enjoyed two Cadet Class podium finishes in January at the Fulbeck and Rowrah circuits.

Porsche Centre Preston said the new partnership highlighted its commitment to supporting emerging talent in sport and marked another significant step in Jayan’s racing career.

Managing director Tom Fox said: ‘We’re thrilled to support Jayan. It’s not every day that you encounter a young talent with such dedication and passion for racing.

‘Jayan is fearless and fast. And that’s a powerful combination for a young man who loves motorsport.

‘Better still, he’s doing something he loves. We’re excited to partner him on his journey and watch him develop.’

The centre’s logo will feature on Jayan’s team race suit and kart, with the partnership providing crucial support as the youngster progresses in his ambition to compete and become a professional racing driver.

His father, Sandeep, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of Jayan. He’s achieved so much in a short time. But more than that, he’s having fun.

‘Porsche Centre Preston’s partnership is massively helpful in many ways and a significant vote of confidence in Jayan’s potential.

‘We’re grateful for this partnership and excited to see where this journey takes him.’

Jayan has joined Ambition Motorsport as a team driver for the 2024 season.

It has a history of multiple championship wins, and Jayan will compete as one of the youngest drivers in more than 30 rounds.

Win two tickets to Car Dealer Live



To win two tickets to next week’s Car Dealer Live event simply answer the questions and provide your name and email address. The draw will take place on March 5.



Fill in the survey here. Car Dealer is conducting a short five-question survey on your thoughts on finance provider Black Horse.To win two tickets to next week’s Car Dealer Live event simply answer the questions and provide your name and email address. The draw will take place on March 5.

His first race of the national championships season takes place today (March 2) at Whilton Mill.