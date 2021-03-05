Porsche has unveiled its more off-road-ready Taycan EV model – the Cross Turismo.

At entry level, and starting from £79,340, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo has a 93.4kWh battery that offers 375bhp, which can be temporarily boosted to 469bhp that lets it go from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds and hit 137mph.

According to Porsche, it can also manage up to 283 miles from a single charge, depending on specification.

Next up is the 4S Cross Turismo, with 482bhp increasing to 563bhp via the overboost.

It can reach 60mph in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 149mph while delivering up to 281 miles per charge. Prices start at £87,820.

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo, meanwhile, delivers 617bhp as standard and 670bhp when boosted.

That means it can get from 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds and on to 155mph with a claimed range of up to 281 miles. The starting price is £116,950.

The most powerful car in the range, though, is the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo, with prices starting from £139,910.

This has the same basic power output as the standard Turbo but its booster takes it to a whopping 751bhp, which enables the car to go to 60mph in 2.7 seconds. It also has a top speed of 155mph, and should return up to 260 miles per charge.

All the models have the same three-chamber air suspension as on the standard Taycan, although it can be extended via an off-road design package that increases ground clearance by 10mm, which is 30mm over the saloon.

A special Gravel Mode can be selected as well, which optimises the chassis, throttle and traction to give more assistance on tricky terrain.