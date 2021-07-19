Porsche sales reach record levels in first half of 2021

Porsche is celebrating its best start to a year after delivering 153,656 vehicles – a 31 per cent rise on 2020.

The manufacturer said rise in demand crossed all models and sales regions worldwide.

The figures are slanted slightly by the way the Covid-19 affected the first six months of 2020 but Porsche still outperformed the pre-pandemic start to 2019.

Sales increased across the German brand’s line-up with the electric Taycan shifting almost 20,000 units in six months – just shy of the number sold in the whole of 2020.

The Taycon only sold 1,000 less than the 911, showing just how much demand there currently is for EVs.

Porsche’s halo sports car, meanwhile, saw a 22 per cent increase on sales to 20,611.

The most successful model was the Cayenne, the firm’s large SUV, which sold 44,050 examples, up 12 per cent on last year, and just ahead of the smaller Macan SUV, which sold 43,618 units, an increase of 27 per cent.

Finally, the 718 sports car models sold about 12,000 examples and the Panamera achieved 13,500 sales, up 33 and six per cent respectively.

Detlev von Platen, board member for sales and marketing at Porsche, said: ‘We are extremely delighted with the high level of demand for our sports cars – the increase in deliveries in the first half of the year is above that of the overall market.

‘The rate of electrification is growing in all regions. This development confirms the path that we have taken with our drive strategy.

‘In Europe, around 40 per cent of the cars currently being delivered have an electric motor – whether they’re a purely electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid. Our highest priority continues to be to fulfil our customers’ dreams.’

When looking at sales regions, the largest growth was seen in the United States, where deliveries were up 50 per cent to 36,326.

China remains the biggest market with 48,654 sales representing an increase of 23 per cent.

Europe shifted 40,435 units, up 25 per cent, with Germany accounting for more than a quarter of this.