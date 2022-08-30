Revealed: The top 10 most unreliable used cars in the UK

The previous-generation Range Rover is the most unreliable used car, according to new figures.

Warrantywise’s annual Reliability Index published today (Aug 30) sees Range Rovers, BMWs and Porsches taking up seven out of 10 of the least reliable models in the data range.

Polling more than 131,000 extended car warranties, the data covers cars that are under 10 years old, outside of the manufacturer’s warranty, and discounting models with fewer than 100 plans.

Warrantywise says it suggests the problematic nature of luxury cars, no matter how opulent and seemingly reliable they are.

Scoring as the most unreliable, according to the index, the previous-generation Range Rover, pictured at top, rates lowest because of the frequency and cost of repairs.

With the highest repair cost being £23,890 and the frequency of repairs affecting its general reliability, it scored an overall 20.2 out of 100.

The average repair cost for the model – recorded in 2021 – was £1,607.

Meanwhile, the Range Rover Sport was ranked third, thanks to an overall score of 23.1. Its highest repair cost was £22,358.

Second worst was the BMW M3, with the rest of the top 10 comprising two more BMWs, two Porsches, plus Audi, Bentley and Mazda models.

Warrantywise CEO Lawrence Whittaker said: ‘The Reliability Index is extremely revealing of how luxury cars, which may seem like they would be reliable because of the costly price tags, aren’t always so.

‘The opinion that they should be very reliable for the price that customers pay for them is quite a popular one, and this evaluation of our data is helpful for us to guide customers the right way when wanting to make a large purchase on a luxury car, like a Porsche.

‘The rise in parts costs and labour since last year and continued pressures on the rising cost of living mean it’s even more important to protect your investment and learn about which cars to buy used, too.

‘Through the Reliability Index, we are able to steer customers the right way when it comes to investing in a car.’

Image via Unsplash