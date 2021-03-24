Premium German cars were some of the biggest appreciating used cars last year while hybrids fell the most, new data reveals.

Value experts Cap HPI have compiled a list of the 40 biggest winners and losers in terms of trade value in the past 12 months.

The posh Mercedes-Benz S-Class Cabriolet topped the list of the cars that appreciated the most in trade value while the Toyota Auris was the biggest faller.

The full list – which you can see below – revealed German models were some of the highest appreciating used cars while MPVs and hybrids fell the most in value.

There were some surprises, however, with exotic sports cars like the Maserati GranTurismo and Aston Martin V8 Vantage making an appearance in top 20 risers, and the Peugeot 3008 SUV in the bottom 20.

The cars featured were judged against their current value three years and 30,000 miles and by the same metric a year ago.

