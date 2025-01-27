Road test: MG3 Hybrid+ shows there’s still life in the supermini formula

What is it?

To say MG had a busy 2024 would be an understatement. In the same time it takes a typical car manufacturer to launch a new design of alloy wheel, the Chinese-owned British brand launched four completely new models.

There were replacements for its pair of top-selling SUVs, and there was even a £60,000 two-seater that not only finally marked a return to the company building sports cars, but with its electric powertrain, it was proof that MG had beaten Porsche to the launch of Europe’s first proper EV sports car that you could buy straight away (the Tesla Roadster doesn’t count).

Aside from all of this fanfare, there was also a new MG3 – now called Hybrid+ – and we’ve been behind the wheel for the first time.

What’s new?

You’ll know that superminis are a bit of a dying breed at the moment. Ford Fiesta blah blah, high costs and low profits blah blah blah – we’ve heard all of the sad tales of doom.

MG first launched the MG3 way back in 2013 and it has always been considered as one of the more value-orientated models. Despite its quietly handsome styling and bold colour palette, it was never in the limelight like the Corsa, Clio, 208 and Fiesta.

That’s now likely to change with the launch of this totally brand new version. It has the price tag to make the Dacia Sandero and Suzuki Swift a little worried, while having a full-hybrid powertrain like the significantly more expensive Toyota Yaris – this alone could make it a winner.

What’s under the bonnet?

Let’s dwell more on the powertrain. It’s a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 100kW electric motor and a small hybrid battery, with total power coming to 191bhp while there’s 250Nm of torque. This combo makes the MG3 a surprisingly sprightly little thing, with 0-62mph coming up in just eight seconds – that’s quick for supermini standards. It’s faster off the line than not only a non-hybrid Volkswagen Polo, but also the similarly powered Renault Clio full-hybrid.

What’s it like to drive?

The MG badge has traditionally been known as a brand that delivers sporting thrills at an affordable price. But, if cars like the MG5 are anything to go, value for money has been more important than outright fun in recent years.

However, there is a whiff of sportiness with the MG3 Hybrid+. The ride is on the stiff side, which translates into excellent body control, and the steering is weighty and gives a surprising level of feedback. That stiff ride does mean city driving can be a little bouncy, and that heavy steering can prove a little tiresome when trying to park, but these are small gripes.

While a Renault Clio feels like a more complete package and a Polo rides better, the MG’s trump card is its smoothness. The hybrid system works very well around town, and delivers a very quiet driving experience.

How does it look?

The first MG3 was a handsome little thing and looked very distinctive, but this time around MG has gone for a more conventional look. There’s a nice mixture of curves and creases and it certainly looks modern, but from some angles the design is a bit generic, particularly from the rear. The 16-inch wheels are smart but look a little small, however choosing ‘Battersea Blue’ paint does lift the design even if it’s a £545 option.

What’s it like inside?

There’s a nice mixture of different materials used which help to add a little sparkle to the MG3’s interior, and there’s plenty of equipment as standard (more on this below). It’s pretty roomy for the class, and offers similar levels of space as a Dacia Sandero. But, unusually, there’s no split-folding rear seat (the whole back rest folds as one complete unit), and the 293-litre boot is merely average. It’s also a shame that the majority of the car’s functions such as the air conditioning controls are only accessed through the touchscreen.

What’s the spec like?

There are just two trims to choose from here – SE and Trophy. The entry-level car gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. At £18,495, it’s one of the UK’s cheapest new full-hybrid cars on sale.

Trophy adds a few more luxuries such as a 360-degree camera, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and steering wheel, and comes with a small £2,000 price premium.

Verdict

With the demise of the Ford Fiesta you might have assumed that the supermini class would quickly slope off and die, but that’s not the case. Cars like the MG3 Hybrid+ proves there’s still plenty of choice for budget-conscious buyers, and going for the British-badged hatch will be a move that many will make if they want efficiency and value for money.

While a Renault Clio is more fun to drive and a Skoda Fabia has a more quality feel, the MG3 could prove to be more efficient, as well as being well priced and comes with a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty. It’s an attractive little package that has plenty going for it.

The spec