Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London is now offering a virtual showroom and digital services to customers.

Rolls-Royce and its retailer partner H.R. Owen is currently finalising the showroom’s relocation from Berkeley Square to a new ’boutique’ in nearby Berkeley Street, and the ‘virtual showroom experience’ will be carried over to the new site.

Existing and prospective customers can take part in virtual ‘walkaround’ briefings and communicate with the showroom via other digital services including WhatsApp and Signal.

Customers unable to take part in face-to-face meetings with product experts can still share images and ideas for their commissioned car, which are then passed to the Bespoke Collective of Designers, Engineers and Craftspeople at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood factory.

The factory responds with sketches and material samples, which are couriered to customers for review. Once the design direction is agreed, clients are able to sign a commitment digitally.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London says it is possible ‘to commission a highly bespoke motor car without leaving the comfort of one’s home’.

The showroom also offers ‘Effortless Servicing’ which is arranged via instant messaging, phone or the brand’s ‘Whispers’ application. Cars are collected, serviced, fully detailed and sanitised before being returned, and should the customer not wish to be without a Rolls-Royce, another car will be made available.

Julian Jenkins, regional director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia, said: ‘Rolls-Royce clients do not react to change, they drive it.

‘In this spirit, experts operating from the marque’s showrooms constantly evolve their offering to ensure that they provide the world’s most discerning consumer group with the most relevant services through the very latest communications channels.

‘To this end, experts from the marque’s home market flagship dealership, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, have reacted to several accelerating trends in client behaviour, prompted in part by the arrival of the most advanced Rolls-Royce yet – new Ghost. Indeed, the showroom’s practices reflect a new standard in customer centricity.’