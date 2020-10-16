Kia Motors boss Paul Philpott says he won’t be doing anything that competes with dealers as the primary route to market – and that includes selling cars online.

This month he speaks exclusively to Car Dealer as the brand was announced as the top manufacturer in the Car Dealer Power Awards and celebrated record sales months.

In the latest digital issue, which you can read above, he discusses how the network will be changing with new online features, and how they are driving volume thanks to electrified vehicles.

The latest issue also features:

Interviews

As well as our interview with Kia Motors UK and Ireland boss Paul Philpott, we take a look inside the new PSA super-site in West London. Here, the three French PSA brands are housed under one roof, and we speak to boss of dealer group Robins & Day, as well as Peugeot, Citroen and DS’s MDs in the UK.

You can watch our video below and read the feature in the digital edition.

Columns

This month Car Dealer founder James Baggott has written about the success of dealer groups as results are announced, but warns that we don’t burn out with less staff working harder than ever at many sites.

Meanwhile, Big Mike might have been dishing out the advice but he’s been taking some in return from a nurse in distress.

While columnist James Litton has also been writing about the slowing down of sales and what’s in store for the future.

Car Dealer Power

You know who won and you’ve looked at how they scored – but how do they stack up against each other?

In Issue 152, Car Dealer takes a deep dive into how you voted in the Car Dealer Power survey for your manufacturer partners.

In each category we’ve stacked up the winners and loses, with the all important rankings of who has climbed and who’s fallen in 2020.

You can watch the awards video below and then deep dive into the results in our digital issue.

Road tests

This month we’ve been trying out McLaren’s latest 765 LT on track to find out if you really do need that much more power.

In a more mellow setting, we take the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe for a spin to find out if the smallest Gran Coupe is big enough for your life.

News round-up

In case you’ve missed any of the most important headlines, our news team digest the latest for you in an easy to read and bite sized format.

We’ve rounded up dealer, supplier and business news from the last few weeks in case you missed anything and you can catch up on the highlights from Car Dealer Live.

Features & Advice

In Issue 152 we also take a look at important changes to Test and Trace, and how you can implement them in your dealership. We also share important FCA compliance advice and find out about cyber risks that could affect your business.

