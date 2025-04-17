Top 10 cars sold in 2024 saw repair costs increase 20% on average

New research estimates that the average repair costs of the UK’s top ten most popular cars in 2024 are up 20% compared to the previous year.

Warrantywise compared data from the SMMT showing the top 10 registered vehicles in 2024 with its own data for repair costs under warranty.

It found that for the data available to compare, on average repair costs were up 20%.

The model most impacted was the Vauxhall Astra with a 28% increase in repair costs.

Second was the now discontinued Ford Fiesta, which was the most popular car registered in 2024, with a 25% increase in repair costs.

SMMT Top 10 Most Popular Used Cars Sold in 2024 and average repair costs

Make Model Average repair cost

2023 Average repair cost

2024 Percentage increase 1 Ford Fiesta £925 £1,159 25% 2 Vauxhall Corsa £604 £727 20% 3 Volkswagen Golf £1,011 £1,200 18% 4 Ford Focus £1,158 £1,327 15% 5 BMW 3 Series £1,307 £1,443 10% 6 Volkswagen Polo £791 £813 3% 7 Vauxhall Astra £819 £1,047 28% 8 MINI MINI No reported data 9 Nissan Qashqai £1,099 £1,293 18% 10 BMW 1 series Not on previous list £1,294 Unable to compare based on parameters

Antony Diggins, managing director of Warrantywise, said: ‘Our latest Reliability Index data from 2024 reveals some key trends for car owners to be aware of.

‘With repair costs continuing to rise, it’s something all motorists will need to consider – especially given the wider economic challenges and inflation in the UK.

‘Looking at the most popular choice of used car from 2024 to 2025, our reliability data highlights the importance of making informed decisions when buying second-hand.’

He added: ‘That said, our data offers valuable insights for anyone looking to buy a used car or wanting to understand the potential repair issues with their current vehicle.

‘It is also a reminder that cars are complex machines, even the most reliable ones can develop faults – no vehicle is completely immune.

‘We urge drivers to check the latest Reliability Index from Warrantywise if they’re looking to buy a used vehicle, to give a real-world indication on reliability.’