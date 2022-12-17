Log in
Rolls-Royce car at factoryRolls-Royce car at factory

News

Rolls-Royce wards off threat of strikes by agreeing bumper pay deal for factory workers

  • Rolls-Royce factory workers handed ‘record’ pay deal to avert strikes
  • Unite union says workers will be handed a pay rise of up to 17.6 per cent for the coming year
  • Deal also includes a £2,000 payment to employees
Time 7:30 am, December 17, 2022

Workers at Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood car plant have called off planned industrial action after the British firm agreed to pay them a ‘record’ pay rise, it has been announced.

The Unite union says workers at the West Sussex site will receive a hike of up to 17.6 per cent after threatening to walk out on strike.

The improved pay package will impact around 1,200 automotive employees involved in building Ghost, Wraith and Cullinan models.

More than 80 per cent of workers at the site took part in a ballot to accept the pay deal, which also includes a one-off payment of £2,000.

The one-year deal will represent a hike of between 14.8 per cent and 17.6 per cent for grades of workers represented by the union.

The agreement was reached after workers voted to take industrial action if they did not receive a pay rise in line with the cost of living.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘This is a top notch pay deal for the Rolls-Royce workforce.

‘Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are famous and iconic because of the workers’ craft and expertise.

‘For years the workers had been underpaid and undervalued but that’s changing – the union has won the best pay deal since the site opened.’

A spokesman for the company said: ‘In the course of our normal pay negotiations process, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars was pleased that Unite the Union supported and recommended a positive pay deal.

‘Negotiations were cordial and constructive throughout.’

