Rolls-Royce welcomes latest apprentices to Goodwood as Class of ’24 begin courses

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has welcomed its newest apprentice recruits to Goodwood.

A total of 31 talented youngsters will spend between two and four years at the marque’s Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence.

The new starters bring the total number of apprentices currently training at Goodwood to 98.

This year’s cohort will be working in teams and departments across the business, including the interior trim centre, technical assembly, sewing, interior surface centre, robot operations, milling machining, exterior surface centre, assembly, plus test & finish.

This year also sees apprenticeship opportunities extended to new areas, including data analytics and product development for the first time.

Apprentices combine practical training with academic study for nationally recognised qualifications via local education partners.

Those on Level 2 and 3 programmes will take vocational courses at Chichester College Group, which is rated outstanding in all areas by Ofsted.

Candidates taking degree apprenticeships will complete their academic studies at the University of Chichester, which has been ranked as one of the top 40 in the UK.

Gunther Boehner, director of manufacturing at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: ‘Welcoming a new intake of apprentices to the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood is always a very special day, both for the new arrivals and for us.

‘These talented, committed young people, all of whom have already completed a rigorous selection process, represent the future of our business: the world-class craftspeople, managers and leaders who will shape Rolls-Royce in the future.

‘Today, they’re embarking on what will be a challenging but transformative and life-enhancing journey to discover new skills and knowledge, the world of work and, not least, aspects of themselves.

‘We’re delighted to have them with us and wish them every success.’