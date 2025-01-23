Scottish car dealership puts profit to one side to give three vehicles away to local charities

A car dealership in the Highlands has been doing its bit for the community by donating three vehicles for use by three local charities.

Dicksons of Inverness has donated two MG cars to mental health charity Mikeysline as well as MFR Cash for Kids and the Highlands, which gives grants to disadvantaged children across Moray, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

The dealership has also donated a van to Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes (HIABB) to carry on their vital work as couriers of vital medical supplies and samples for the NHS.

Bosses say the decision was made as part of a drive to embed themselves into the local community.

Dicksons’ MD Fraser Bryce said: ‘We believe that our community is our strength. Donating to charities like Mikeysline, MFR Cash for Kids and the Highlands and Islands Blood Bikes goes beyond just fulfilling a need; it’s about embedding ourselves into the fabric of what makes the Highlands the place we love – our communities.

‘Each vehicle we donate is a potential lifeline, whether it helps in some small way to make a child’s day a little brighter through Cash for Kids, or provision of urgent support for those in need, through the work that HIABB do.

‘We’ve seen first hand the difference these contributions make, so it’s our way of saying thank you and giving back to the place that has given us so much.

‘Our commitment to these causes reflects our values and our dedication to the north of Scotland.’

Dicksons, based at Telford Retail Park in Inverness, completed a management buy-out last year, and currently employs more than 70 people.

It has a five-year forecast of staffing levels reaching 100, and doubling to £100m.