Scottish car salesman facing life in prison for ‘assassination’ of his friend

A car salesman is facing life behind bars after he was found guilty of the brutal ‘assassination’ of his friend as he stood just yards from his own doorstep.

Neil Anderson stood accused of organising the killing of gym owner Gary More due to a long-running drug debt last September.

Although he was cleared of being involved in illegal drug dealing mid-trial, Anderson has now been found guilty of murder.

Appearing at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Mulholland warned the Scotsman that he should expect to spend the rest of his life in prison.

The court heard that Anderson acted with others to organise the fatal shooting in Aidree, South Lanarkshire.

The Daily Record reports that Anderson lured his victim outside his home before an unknown gunman emerged from a Skoda Fabia and blasted him on the head and body.

One of the shots was so accurate and powerful that it passed directly through his brain.

After the incident, the gunman got back into the car and was driven away by accomplice Thomas Guthrie, who was paid £100,000 for his services.

Anderson remained at the scene for around 13 minutes before he dialled 999 and fled.

The remains of the Skoda were later found burnt out a short distance away.

Guthrie pleaded guilty to his involvement at an earlier hearing with Anderson’s conviction coming last week after a trial.

Addressing the pair, the judge described their actions as ‘appalling’.

Judge Lord Mulholland said: ‘This was an appalling crime that you have been convicted of and pled guilty to.

‘It was nothing short of an assassination of a young man outside his front door and the grief that causes his family.

‘As you know there is only one sentence for this which is life imprisonment.’

Prior to the crime, Anderson worked as a local car salesman in Glasgow.

He also owned a property in Murcia, Spain and seven years ago was cleared of being involved in a £7m cocaine empire.

News of his conviction was welcomed by police.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick said: ‘We welcome the conviction of Neil Anderson today, as well the guilty plea of Thomas Guthrie on Monday, 14 June.

‘Gary More was fatally shot outside of his own home in a planned and reckless attack.

‘This investigation has been long and complicated, and although it continues, two people have now been brought to justice.

‘We believe that at least one other person was involved in this incident and they can be rest assured that we will do everything we can to also bring them to justice.’

