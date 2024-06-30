Scottish repair centre transfers into employee ownership after workers set up new trust

A Scottish vehicle repair centre will now be run by its employees after being sold to a newly-formed trust.

A total of 14 members of staff at Anderson Clark Motor Repairs have established an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) to take control of the Inverness-based business.

The firm has been operating for 28 years and has been under the ownership of co-founder Graham Clark and his family, including wife Sheila, ever since.

As part of the transition, the family will remain involved in the new trust post-takeover.

The new leadership team will comprise several experienced heads including managing director designate, Neil Johnstone and company secretary, Katie Fraser.

They will be joined by Alan Reid, workshop manager, with all three having spent several years at the garage.

Managing director Clark, who formed the company in 1996 with his late business partner David Anderson, said: ‘People have always been at the heart of what we do, we have fabulous staff and great customers.

‘This felt as a natural progression giving the team control of their destiny and the company will remain in the hands of people who made it what it is today.

‘Customers value our services, the personal aspect of how we conduct business and the familiar trusted staff who deal with their motoring needs.’

Anderson Clark Motor Repairs is believed to be the first independent motor vehicle repair centre in Scotland to transition to an employee ownership model.

Alan Reid, Anderson Clark director, added: ‘Forming an EOT is the perfect solution for us.

‘It allows us to continue to serve our customers, many of whom have used Anderson Clark Motor Repairs for over 20 years, while retaining the same talented members of staff, some of whom have been part of our team for just as many years.

‘We hope to continue the success story of Anderson Clark, maintaining the high levels of customer service our customers have come to expect.’

We would like to thank Graham for this opportunity and wish Graham and Sheila all the best in retirement.

Anderson Clark were advised in the sale Ralph Leishman of 4 Consulting, Douglas Roberts and Nimarta Cheema of TLT and Jonathan Innes of Innes and Partners.