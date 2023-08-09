Second-hand EVs help send used car sales soaring during second quarter

The UK used car market rose by more than four per cent during the second quarter of this year, the SMMT said today.

A total of 1,832,267 vehicles changed hands – a 4.1 per cent rise that equated to 72,583 extra transactions versus April to June 2022.

The upswing reflected sustained growth in the new car market and improving availability, said the SMMT.

The easing of supply chain disruptions has driven sales growth in every month so far this year, and although the Q2 total is almost 10 per cent below 2019’s figure of 2,034,236, recovery is continuing, said the trade body.

Used battery-electric vehicle sales continued to rocket during April to June, growing by 81.8 per cent to 30,645 units and setting a new market share record of 1.7 per cent – up from 1.0 per cent last year.

Plug-in hybrids and hybrids were up 11.4 per cent to 18,437 units and 29.5 per cent to 53,634 units respectively.

The rising proportion of electrified vehicles meant that market share for conventionally powered cars fell to 94.3 per cent from 95.7 per cent during the same quarter last year.

That was despite petrol and diesel cars seeing growth of 2.5 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively.

The six months to the end of June saw 3,679,416 second-hand cars sold versus 3,534,035 year on year.

As with the second quarter, that was also a 4.1 per cent increase – but, said the SMMT, that was still 9.2 per cent below 2019’s pre-pandemic first-half figure of 4,054,380.

Superminis remained the best-selling used vehicle type over Q2 of 2023, comprising 31.5 per cent of transactions and growing by 4.4 per cent to 576,980 units.

Black kept its position as the most popular colour choice for the 10th quarter in a row, with more than one in five (21.3 per cent) transactions at 390,909.

It was followed by grey and blue in second and third places with 16.9 per cent (309,623) and 16.3 per cent (299,068) market shares respectively.

The south-east of England enjoyed the most sales at 275,105, followed by the north-west of England and West Midlands at 193,972 and 185,087 respectively.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘It’s great to see a recharged new car sector supporting demand for used cars and, in particular, helping more people to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle.

‘Meeting the undoubted appetite for pre-owned EVs will depend on sustaining a buoyant new car market and on the provision of accessible, reliable charging infrastructure powered by affordable, green energy.

‘This in turn will allow more people to drive zero at a price point suited to them, helping accelerate delivery of our environmental goals.’

Top 10 used cars of 2023’s second quarter

Ford Fiesta: 75,378 transactions Vauxhall Corsa: 59,113 Volkswagen Golf: 57,567 Ford Focus: 55,592 Mini: 41,871 BMW 3 Series: 40,735 Vauxhall Astra: 40,442 Volkswagen Polo: 34,094 Audi A3: 30,421 Nissan Qashqai: 30,112

Source: SMMT

What the industry says

Ulez expansion will mean more trade-ins

With wait times for new cars easing, more people are selling their current cars to get their hands on something fresh off the production line.

This has naturally led to a steady supply of high-quality used cars hitting the market and with it, some great deals for savvy motorists.

The number of cars sold on Motorway over this period hit new highs, increasing by 67 per cent versus the same quarter in 2022.

With used EVs now representing a record 1.7 per cent of the market, it is clear that EVs are here to stay, with smart consumers opting for used electric cars.

And with the Ulez expansion around the corner on August 29, we will definitely see more car owners across London and the south-east trading in their non-compliant models for compliant petrol, diesel and hybrid models.

If EV prices continue to stabilise, we expect to see even more drivers make the leap to EVs in 2023, too.

Alex Buttle, co-founder, Motorway.co.uk