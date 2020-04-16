ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Bailes Peugeot has won praise from the chancellor of the exchequer for letting pharmacies use its demonstrator fleet to make home deliveries.

As reported by Car Dealer Magazine, with its showrooms temporarily closed the dealer group, which is based in the north-east of England, put the test-drive vehicles at the pharmacies’ disposal, as it wanted to help its communities.

It has also donated 20,000 disposable seat covers to frontline NHS workers to help prevent any spread of the coronavirus, as well as given breakdown assistance to NHS staff driving a Peugeot, Citroen or DS. Now Rishi Sunak has written to company founder Simon Bailes, saying: ‘Your substantial contributions – making your demonstrator fleet available for pharmacy deliveries, donating thousands of disposable seat covers to the NHS and extending breakdown assistance to NHS staff – is truly exemplary.

‘The challenge the nation faces is unprecedented, and the knowledge that businesses like yours are prepared to go the extra yard to help our medical services in their hour of greatest need is gratifying and reassuring.

‘Earlier in this crisis, I spoke of how, when it is all over, we would look back on the many acts of kindness that helped us as individuals and collectively to overcome. Your actions since the start of the national emergency certainly fall into that category. Thank you again.’

Bailes said: ‘It’s great for my team to have their efforts recognised by the chancellor. However, like many other businesses in the area, we are motivated to do whatever we can to support our frontline NHS staff and those within the wider healthcare sector.’

Its vehicle servicing departments are open for essential vehicle servicing and maintenance, giving priority to emergency vehicles and those used by key workers.

