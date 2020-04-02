Simon Bailes Peugeot is letting pharmacies use its demonstrator vehicles for free to help meet demand for home deliveries of medicine and prescription drugs.

Folllowing the government’s order, it temporarily closed its showrooms in Northallerton, Stockton and Guisborough for vehicle sales, leaving its demonstrators idle, and was looking for ways to provide practical help to the communities it serves across the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire.

Chief executive Simon Bailes, pictured, said: ‘We have a number of cars and vans that are normally used by customers for test drives and now I hope they can be tested another way – delivering medicines and prescriptions.

‘Many of those who rely on their local pharmacy are elderly or have long-term health conditions, which places them in the ‘‘at risk’’ category. We must work together to ensure they remain safe and well by supporting those pharmacies providing this vital service.

‘I’m sure, in line with many other home delivery services, it is proving difficult to keep pace with the huge demand, so I hope this gesture can make a difference.

‘These are challenging times, not just for businesses, and I’d appeal to everyone to do whatever they can, even if it’s checking on those who are more vulnerable.’

Servicing departments at Simon Bailes Peugeot dealerships are still open to support essential vehicle servicing and maintenance, with priority given to emergency vehicles and those used by key workers.

