Three cars have been lent by Aberdeenshire-based Jim Reid Vehicle Sales to help a charity get health workers to hospital.

North East Rider Volunteers Scotland (NERVS) – which assists NHS Grampian with free deliveries of medical samples and treatments, medical equipment, donated breast milk and files – put out a plea for help and the Kintore dealership answered the call immediately with the trio of Skoda Fabias.

NERVS will be using the 19-plate 1.0 TFSIs to ferry to hospital NHS health workers who are unable to use public transport.

Director Jim Reid told Car Dealer Magazine that it had a total of 10 loan cars, all with its logo and sponsored by local businesses. A few were out and some were being kept for emergency need in case a key worker’s car broke down.

‘We just wanted to do our little bit,’ he said.

‘After all, these cars were going to be sitting doing nothing for three weeks in a locked yard, so at least our frontline against this horrible virus is getting some benefit, using them to deliver vital supplies and people around the north-east of Scotland.’

Picture courtesy of NERVS

