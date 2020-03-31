The government is doing all it can to help businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis including announcing a new loan scheme.

Called the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme it is a government backed initiative that gives lenders – those of whom are accredited by the British Business Bank – the ability to offer funding to distressed businesses.

This can come in the form of loans, asset finance, invoice finance and revolving credit facilities all of which could prove very useful to car dealers right now. The scheme opened on March 23 and is available to access now.

How is the government backing this?

Well, the scheme is backed by the Treasury and gives lenders a guarantee against the balance of 80 per cent of the loan. You will be liable for all of the debt you take out, so think carefully before taking the leap, but if it’s an option if there are no others available.

How much cash is available?

The maximum you can borrow under the scheme is £5m – which has been increased from the initial £1.2m. The good news is the government will foot the cost of the first six months of interest payments, which will be crucial during this critical time when dealerships are closed. They are available from up to 40 banks and the Big Four banks have agreed that they will not take personal guarantees as security for lending below £250,000.

Is my car dealership eligible for one?

There are a few eligibility criteria that you’ll need to meet which include the following – and we’re aware some car dealerships will fall outside of this:

Must be UK based

Cannot have a turnover of more than £45m

Must be able to confirm you have not received de minimis State aid beyond €200,000 equivalent over the current and previous fiscal years

Must have a sound borrowing proposal but insufficient security to meet the lender’s requirement

How do you apply?

Approach one of the 40 lenders. They can be found on the government website here. You can search by type of finance or region. The lenders have been delegated the power to decide on your eligibility under the scheme.

What do car dealers need to consider before borrowing?

Like any type of borrowing you should go into only after you have seriously considered your ability to repay the debt. These loans may be backed by the government, and are designed to avoid hardship for dealers who have been hit by poor trading conditions from the lockdown – but they are still loans.

You will be liable for the whole debt – notwithstanding the government guarantee provided to the lender – you just won’t have to pay for the first six months of interest

Your cashflow will have to project for repaying the loan

There may be restrictions placed on the borrowing – agreements or commitments you will have to agree to and maybe even changes to your articles of association

There could be covenants you may be asked to provide and you need to consider whether you can meet them

Lawyers Moore Blatch say in an online article that dealers should also think about:

‘Is the business solvent – do its assets exceed its liabilities, and/or possibly subject to receiving the facility can it pay its debts as they fall due; and with the facility is there a genuine prospect of the business continuing to trade?’

Although many dealers may see these loans as a solution to all ills they are really more of a way of alleviating short term cash flow problems caused by the coronavirus crisis. If borrowing now can mean you can pay bills that are urgent and then catch back up when businesses restarts then great, but think carefully about borrowing.

What sort of security is needed from car dealership owners to back these loans?

The British Business Bank says that for loans and asset finance facilities up to six years and for overdrafts and invoice finance facilities up to three years the following security criteria will be put in place:

If a lender can offer finance on normal commercial terms without making use of the scheme, it will do so.

The lender can choose to use the scheme for unsecured lending for facilities of £250,000 and under.

The Big Four banks have agreed that they will not take personal guarantees as security for lending below £250,000.

For facilities above £250,000, it must establish that the borrower is unable to provide security, before it uses CBILS.

Primary residential property cannot be taken as security under the scheme.

It adds that there are no guarantee fees for SMEs. Lenders actually pay a fee to access the scheme.

For further information visit the British Business Bank here.

