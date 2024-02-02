Smart UK makes Jason Allbutt its CEO to oversee growth of electric brand

Smart UK has appointed Jason Allbutt to be its new CEO.

He will take over from David Browne as of February 19, coming to the electric vehicle marque from Mercedes-Benz UK, which he joined as a graduate trainee in 1995 and rose through the ranks across the Mercedes-Benz and Smart brands to become head of product and planning.

Allbutt said: ‘I’m delighted and honoured to be joining Smart as UK CEO at this exciting time for the business and the automotive industry.

‘The revitalised Smart has had a stellar start and I’m looking forward to further developing such a dynamic brand in the UK market, with the popular, award-winning #1, and #3 which goes on sale very soon. I can’t wait to get started.’

Browne, who became Smart’s CEO in May 2021 and is leaving the brand, said: ‘It’s been a privilege to have had the opportunity to relaunch the iconic Smart brand in the UK.

‘Having completed my objective of setting up the new UK operation and building a sector-leading team, I’m now ready for my next challenge.’

He added: ‘I’m pleased that in Jason, with his extensive experience of the Smart brand, the company has someone who’s ideally placed to lead it into the next chapter.’

Smart Automobile Co Ltd was established in 2019 as a global joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely, with the small battery-electric vehicles being manufactured in China.