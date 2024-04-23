Snows Motor Group strengthens Isle of Wight operation with two new appointments

One of the Isle of Wight’s biggest dealer groups has reaffirmed its commitment to the region by making two key appointments.

Snows Motor Group is based on the other side of the the Solent, in Hampshire, but also has a major presence on the picturesque island.

The outfit has a base on the island in Newport, as well as a Vauxhall dealership and used car centre.

The firm has also been accredited with Authorised Repairer Status by BMW, Mini, Fiat and Abarth on the Isle of Wight.

Leading the latest changes is Tom Dowty, who has been promoted to sales manager for both the Used Car Centre and the Vauxhall dealership

He moved to the island in 2019 and lives there with his wife Lucy and two stepchildren.

He will bring 20 years’ automotive experience to the table and is rearing to get going.

Commenting on his new role, and life on the island, he said: ‘The island is perfect for a young family with all the activities it has to offer and its wonderful community spirit.

‘We have fully immersed ourselves in island life and Lucy’s parents are fourth-generation islanders, so we have a history here that we intend to continue.’

‘That [previous experience] will stand me in good stead to operate our lovely site in Newport.

‘I’ll be looking to strengthen further our customer relationships and create new partnerships with local people and their families and businesses.’

Elsewhere, Lucinda Hall has been appointed aftersales manager covering BMW, Mini, Fiat, Abarth and Vauxhall on the Isle of Wight.

Hall has been with Snows for ten years, having previously lived and worked in Portsmouth.

She said: ‘’We love spending time on the beautiful beaches and exploring the countryside of the island. As aftersales manager, I look after all things service and parts for BMW, Mini, Fiat, Abarth and Vauxhall, as well as preparing cars for sale.’

Diana Mackinnon, bead of business at Snows, said: ‘’At Snows Motor Group, we are 100 per cent committed to our loyal and growing Isle of Wight customer base and we are delighted to announce these two new appointments.

‘Both Tom and Lucinda love the island and its people and are committed to delivering the excellent levels of customer service for which Snows has been well known for over 50 years.’