Snows Volvo Southampton reveals refreshed sales team for busy 2025

A Snows Volvo dealership has dusted off a refreshed sales team in anticipation of a busy 2025.

The new team at Snows Volvo Southampton in Millbrook, Southampton, is now headed up by sales manager Jaimie Maddison, who has recently transferred from a similar role at Snows’ Lexus dealership in nearby Hedge End.

Second in command is Aidan Rutland, who has switched to the south coast showroom from the other Volvo dealership in Snows’ portfolio.

Located in Winchester, that business celebrated its 40th anniversary with the Swedish manufacturer in 2023.

Rutland held a number of positions there, such as business manager and assistant manager, before taking up his current position as assistant sales manager in Southampton.

Five sales executives are now on hand to assist customers interested in purchasing a new or second-hand Volvo: Daniel Barlow, Jack Bristow, Wayne Haddon, Elise O’Sullivan and Luke Penny.

The new team is in place as the Swedish brand prepares for a busy 2025, with the refreshed XC90 and brand new EX90 SUVs hitting the UK.

Snows Volvo Southampton re-opened in August 2021 after a £3.1m investment by family-owned Snows.

Maddison said: ‘It’s great to be here in Southampton and our dealership can deliver the full Volvo experience, catering for new and used car sales, plus full manufacturer servicing and parts.

‘I’m pleased to say the Volvo range is in a fantastic place at the moment. What we’re finding is that people know of Volvo because of the cars’ comfort, reliability and safety, but with the fantastic new designs they have introduced, they’re appealing to a whole new type of motorist.

‘We’re certainly attracting customers from other premium brands. Volvo might not have been on their shopping list a few years ago, but it is now very much up there.’’

He added: ‘I’m delighted to take the helm of this new-look sales team at Southampton Volvo and we look forward to welcoming new and existing customers alike, in the weeks and months to come.’