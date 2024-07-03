Spidersnet Autopromotor – Dealer Management System 2024

It can be hard to keep on top of everything when times are busy, and it’s for this reason that dealers need a good dealer management system that they know they can rely on.

Spidersnet Autopromotor repeated its triumph of last year by being voted as the best of them all and earning it the much-coveted trophy in this category.

Alexandria Norman, had of sales and retention at Spidersnet, said: ‘The whole team are so pleased and feel extremely proud to have won. It means so much to us because they’re voted for by the customers themselves.

‘A DMS is the heart of the dealer’s business, so it’s really important and crucial that it meets all of their needs, but it also needs to be easy and straightforward for them to use, so it’s fantastic to be recognised by our customers who use Autopromotor every day.’

She praised the consistently hard work by the Spidersnet staff, saying: ‘The team put in a lot of effort every day, and a lot of work has gone into developing Autopromotor over the past few years.’

Norman reckoned it was that supreme effort and dedication to developing the product that had made it such a success.

‘The DMS is something that a dealer uses every single day, so we are constantly developing the product to make sure that we’re keeping up with trends in the industry.

‘We do this by working with our existing customers – we speak to them, we ask them what they need, we listen to that, and then we put it into action.’

She added that Spidersnet had been working hard, not only further developing its products but also working on customer service over the past year.

‘You can see from our Google reviews that that’s a particular strength of ours.’

Among the recent developments, dealers can now add their branding to their vehicle images, as well as being able to carry out the usual day-to-day aspects of dealership life, such as uploading stock.

Looking ahead, Norman said that Spidersnet wanted to be ahead of its competitors.

‘We’ve got a really busy roadmap planned out. We’ve been running various sessions with our customers as well, to hear what they need Autopromotor to be doing, so watch out – we’ve got some exciting things coming up within the DMS.’