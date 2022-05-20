SsangYong releases teaser images of new SUV as brand confirms model will be called the Torres

SsangYong has confirmed its rugged new SUV will be called the Torres after releasing the first teaser images of the upcoming model.

The South Korean firm holds bold ambitions to increase its market share in the UK and has been busy snapping up former Mitsubishi dealers in recent times.

Bosses see the Torres as a key part of its strategy and the SUV, named after a national park in Patagonia, will go on sale across in the UK next month.

SsangYong say the car ’embodies a sense of adventure, challenge, and escapism’ and have made it the first model to features it’s new design philosophy, which is called ‘Powered by Toughness’.

In the teaser images, the Torres has a narrow front grille flanked by slim headlights that likely use LED technology. These are complemented by bright fog lights fitted within vertical slats below, as well as a spotlight bar fitted to the roof.

There also appear to be bash plates, a towing hook and chunky off-road tyres, demonstrating its go-anywhere capabilities.

Another image shows the rear end, with vertical LED lights, a side-hinged boot door and chunky lower bumpers. The image also shows a side-mounted plate with a lamp placed on it, illuminating a camping scene.

The car also appears to feature flared arches for the off-road tyres, a high waistline and a silver body panel behind the rear door that works its way up onto the roof.

A spokesperson for SsangYong commented that adding a medium-sized SUV to its line-up ‘will create an additional segment in the market and will open up new opportunities for us, especially as we further develop the product offering and continue to add value and originality’.

The SsangYong Torres is set to go on sale next month, with an electric version will be introduced in late 2023.