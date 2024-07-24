Log in
Starting cost for Skoda Enyaq comes down by £2,000, thanks to new models

  • Skoda introduces brace of new entry-level Enyaqs
  • Czech firm’s core electric model offers up to 234 miles of range
  • The 50 and 50 Edition models start from £36,970

Time 10:41 am, July 24, 2024

Two lower-cost Enyaqs have been added to Skoda’s EV line-up.

The £36,970 starting price for the Enyaq 50 and Enyaq 50 Edition sees them undercutting the previous cheapest Enyaq 60 by £2,000.

Both of them get a new 55kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 234 miles on the standard Enyaq 50 and 232 miles on the Enyaq 50 Edition.

Meanwhile, the rear-mounted electric motor’s 169bhp allows for a 0-60mph time of 8.9 seconds plus a top speed of 99mph.

With a top charge rate of 145kW, both new versions can go from zero to 80% in 25 minutes. All batteries are covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty as well.

Despite costing less than the outgoing model, the new Enyaq 50 boasts a wide variety of standard equipment, including 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch infotainment display plus a wide range of safety assistance equipment.

The standard Enyaq 50 starts at £36,970.

Move to the Enyaq 50 Edition – priced from £38,585 – and you’ll find more standard equipment such as LED matrix headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel plus tri-zone climate control.

Adaptive cruise control and a cooled wireless smartphone charging slot are also fitted as standard to the Enyaq 50 Edition.

Both the new Enyaqs can be ordered now.

