Stock volumes of superminis skyrocket on Motorway

The Fiesta may have been given the chop by Ford but it’s alive and kicking in the used car market.

The modern-day classic remains popular with dealers on Motorway, representing a consistently significant proportion of the firm’s monthly gross sold cars for the past three years.

It’s no surprise why – it’s a fantastic supermini, well loved by first-time drivers or anyone wanting a nippy runaround for a reasonable price.

With that in mind, Motorway has taken a look at the wide range of other superminis on its platform to gauge which models have seen the highest growth in stock levels this year.

There are now more than 5,000 dealers bidding and buying on Motorway, taking advantage of what can be more than 1,000 vehicles going on sale each day.

With so many available, dealers are spoiled for choice each month when it comes to which models to buy, whether they’re looking for SUVs, supercars, hatchbacks or superminis.

The three supermini models that have seen the biggest jump in stock volume this year are the Honda Jazz, Vauxhall Corsa and Toyota Yaris.

Stock levels for all three models have rocketed by over 300 per cent compared with the start of the year, making it easier than ever for dealers to stock their forecourts with quality cars to sell.

With growing concern around the cost-of-living crisis, many motorists will be looking for reasonably priced cars in the months ahead, so dealers who can quickly source high volumes of these types of models will likely do well as we head into 2023.

Featuring highly in the Top 10 were the Skoda Fabia and Peugeot 208, demonstrating a real variety of superminis available across the board. Stock volumes of the timeless Ford Fiesta have also more than doubled since January.

Similarly, the Volkswagen Polo, Dacia Sandero and Renault Clio have all doubled in number compared with the start of the year, providing dealers with an impressive amount of stock to bid on each time they head into the daily sale.

While the Citroen C3 and Audi A1 haven’t quite doubled in volume so far this year, there has still been a big uptick in motorists selling them on the platform.

What is clear from the Top 10 is that more people than ever are turning to Motorway to sell their car quickly and easily from the comfort of their home.

The firm is now selling a car every four minutes, which in turn helps our dealers buy quality private stock without the hassle of even leaving their forecourts.

If you want to stay ahead of the competition and buy exclusive, privately owned stock, sign up to Motorway here.