Stratstone is to plough millions of pounds into redeveloping its BMW showrooms in Derby and Hull.

The work – scheduled to be completed in late 2021 – will see the BMW and Mini brands combined on one dedicated site and bring jobs boosts.

The 50,000 sq ft sites will benefit from state-of the-art showrooms with more space for new models, showcasing their latest tech.

BMW M and BMWi zones will also be included, allowing customers to explore the performance and electric vehicle ranges, helped by product specialists.

Each site will have three new delivery bays, letting the retailers create a personalised experience for each customer and show the full benefits of their new vehicle.

Stratstone BMW and Mini Derby will boast a 17-vehicle showroom plus a 21-ramp service and repair workshop with EV servicing included.

There will also be smart repair facilities, more space for approved used vehicles, a new two-storey car deck and outdoor EV charging points.

The Hull site, meanwhile, will accommodate 20 vehicles in its showroom and have a 20-ramp service and repair workshop, which will also be able to offer EV servicing.

It will include new EV charging posts plus more space for approved used vehicles via ‘innovative’ car storage on the roof.

Bill Berman, chief executive of Pendragon, which owns Stratstone, said: ‘We are delighted to unveil plans for the redevelopment of our BMW and Mini retailers in Derby and Hull.

‘We believe these state-of-the-art facilities mark a significant investment in not only the BMW and Mini brands, but also in the local community through long-term job creation.

‘We look forward to welcoming customers into these bold new facilities when they both open later this year.’

During the work, Stratstone BMW Derby will move to a temporary location in Chequers Rd from February 1.

Stratstone Mini Derby, meanwhile, will continue at the existing Mini site in Sir Frank Whittle Road until the new showroom opens.

Stratstone BMW Hull’s sales team will temporarily move to Courtney Street from February 8, and its BMW service and Mini sales and service teams will stay at the existing Mini site in Citadel Way until the new one is completed.

Pictured at top is an artist’s impression of how the new Stratstone BMW and Mini Hull showroom will look