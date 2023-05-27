Log in
Harrogate Justice Centre, Dec 2020Harrogate Justice Centre, Dec 2020

News

Supercar dealer faces 16 fraud charges amounting to more than £1m

  • Andrew Mearns, 54 is alleged to have committed 16 cases of fraud at Gmund Cars
  • The 16 charges amount to over £1m with one fraud reported to be worth £220,000
  • Case moved to York Crown Court
Advert

Time 7:46 am, May 27, 2023

The owner of a supercar dealership in North Yorkshire has appeared in court charged with multiple counts of fraud totalling over £1m.

Andrew Mearns is alleged to have committed the offences at his business Gmund Cars in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, between August 2016 and March 2019.

The 54-year-old appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court yesterday morning (May 26) and confirmed his name and address.

Advert

He did not enter pleas to the 16 counts of fraud by false representation, reported news service The Stray Ferret.

Sixteen victims were named in the charges, with the biggest single fraud reported to be worth £220,000.

Harrogate magistrates said Mearns would face trial at York Crown Court because the case was too serious for them to deal with.

Advert

His first appearance is set for June 26.

Mearns owned Gmund Cars from its incorporation in 2006 to its dissolution in 2020.

The business, which was based at the Nidd Valley Business Park, Knaresborough, was a classic Porsche specialist.

Gmund Cars has been under investigation by North Yorkshire Police since summer 2019 after allegations it transferred ownership of vehicles worth more than £1m without permission from owners.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51