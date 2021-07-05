Tesla Model 3 leads June’s best-selling cars chart

The Tesla Model 3 jumped to the top of the June sales charts, new data shows.

Figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) today (July 5) shows that 5,468 units were registered last month.

The pure-electric car comfortably led the top 10 sales chart from the second-placed Volkswagen Golf, which secured 4,629 registrations, and the Ford Puma with 4,477.

The three cars pushed the usual top-selling Vauxhall Corsa and Ford Fiesta down into fourth and fifth places, with 4,375 and 3,811 registrations respectively.

A Vauxhall spokesman said 2,795 of the 4,375 total registrations were of the all-electric Corsa-e model.

The Volkswagen Polo followed in sixth with 3,752, the Toyota Yaris was in seventh with 3,546, the Mini secured eighth with 3,506 and thanks to 3,048 registrations the BMW 3 Series came home in ninth.

The top 10 list was rounded off by the Kia Sportage which achieved 2,947 units.

Meanwhile, in the year-to-date chart, the Vauxhall Corsa remains in first place with 24,399 cars registered so far this year, followed by the Fiesta (21,511) and the VW Golf (19,608).

Overall June saw 186,128 cars registered – a 28 per cent rise on June 2020, but more importantly a 16.4 per cent decline on an average pre-pandemic June.

The month also fell short of industry predictions by 9,000 units, partly because of the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Speaking about June’s total new car registrations, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘With the final phases of the UK’s vaccine rollout well underway and confidence increasing, the automotive sector is now battling against a “long Covid” of vehicle supply challenges.

‘The semiconductor shortages arising from Covid-constrained output globally are affecting vehicle production, disrupting supply on certain models and restricting the automotive recovery.

‘However, rebuilding for the next decade is now well underway with investment in local battery production beginning and a raft of new electrified models in showrooms.

‘With the end of domestic restrictions later this month looking more likely, business and consumer optimism should improve further, fuelling increased spending, especially as the industry looks towards September and advanced orders for the next plate change.’